Stephane Wrembel Premieres Two New Django Reinhardt Covers

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of two new tracks by gypsy jazz guitarist Stephane Wrembel.

Below, check out "Douce Ambiance" from The Django Experiment I and "Heavy Artillery" from The Django Experiment II. Both albums will be released March 3 via Water Is Life Records.

The new discs primarily feature Wrembel’s interpretation of the songs of legendary jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt—including the two songs below—plus a handful of original compositions by Wrembel and others.

“Twenty-five years ago, I spent many years with the gypsy masters, patiently learning their craft the traditional way," Wrembel says. "It's been a long journey touring the world and experiencing the NYC jungle's energy. I spent the last 15 years composing and touring, playing my own music.

"TheDjango Experiment is a re-exploration of my roots as a gypsy jazz guitarist [and] a tribute to Django Reinhardt, revisited with a new sound and years of integration of new musical informations…sort of Django meets NYC, meets the world. It is actually extremely traditional and extremely non-traditional at the same time. What's important is the use of colors and sounds over his music that has not been done before.”

Both albums were recorded at Windmill Agency Recording Studio in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, by Wrembel with Thor Jensen (guitar), Ari Folman Cohen (bass), Nick Anderson (drums) and Nick Driscoll (saxophone, clarinet).

If you like what you hear, note that the release of new albums coincides with the Django A Gogo Music Festival,which will take place this Friday, March 3, at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Wrembel will perform at the event, along with Al Di Meola, Stochelo Rosenberg, Larry Keel, Ryan Montbleau, David Gastine, Nick Anderson, Thor Jensen, Ari Folman Cohen and Nick Driscoll.

For more about Django A Gogo (and to buy tickets), head here. For more about Wrembel and his new albums, visit stephanewrembel.com.