Steve Vai Premieres "Gravity Storm" from 'Stillness in Motion: Vai Live in L.A.' DVD — Exclusive Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Gravity Storm," a new live video taken from Steve Vai's new 2CD/2DVD, Stillness in Motion: Vai Live in L.A.
The album and DVD, which will be released April 7 through Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings, were recorded October 12, 2012, at LA's Club Nokia. It was the 49th show from Vai's Story of Light World Tour.
"To say this tour was a powerful life experience would be like saying the sun is hot," writes Vai in the Stillness in Motion liner notes. The power—and the heat—shows in the new video, which you can check out below.
The 2DVD configuration of Stillness in Motion includes a bonus disc featuring "The Space Between the Notes (Tour Mischief)," a video diary comprised of more than three and a half hours of footage, filmed around the world on-stage, off-stage and behind-the-scenes during the Story of Light World Tour.
You can see the complete track list—and a bonus trailer video—at the bottom of this story.
In other Vai news, the guitarist will host his second Vai Academy August 2 to 6 in Vail, Colorado, at the Arrabelle at Vail Square. Attendees will spend four days and nights discovering the intricacies of the guitar while enjoying clinics, workshops and jams from Vai and his guest instructors, including Eric Johnson and Sonny Landreth. For more information, visit vaiacademy.com.
For more about Vai, visit vai.com.
Stillness in Motion 2CD Edition:
- Disc 1
- 1. Intro/Racing the World
- 2. Velorum
- 3. Band Intros
- 4. Building the Church
- 5. Tender Surrender
- 6. Gravity Storm
- 7. Weeping China Doll
- 8. John the Revelator
- 9. The Moon and I
- 10. The Animal
- 11. Whispering a Prayer
Disc 2
1. The Audience Is Listening
2. Rescue Me or Bury Me
3. Sisters
4. Treasure Island
5. Salamanders In the Sun
6. Pusa Road
7. Frank
8. The Ultra Zone (CD Version)
9. Build Me a Song L.A.
10. For The Love of God
11. Taurus Bulba
Stillness in Motion 2DVD Edition:
Disc 1
1. Intro/Racing the World
2. Velorum
3. Band Intros
4. Building the Church
5. Tender Surrender
6. Gravity Storm
7. The Trillium’s Launch
8. Weeping China Doll
9. John the Revelator
10. The Moon and I
11. The Animal
12. Whispering a Prayer
13. The Audience Is Listening
14. Where Are We
15. Rescue Me or Bury Me
16. Sisters
17. Treasure Island
18. Beastly Rap
19. Salamanders In the Sun
20. Pusa Road
21. Earthquake Sky, Drum Solo
22. I’m Tired
23. The Ultra Zone
24. Frank
Disc 2
1. Build Me a Song L.A.
2. For the Love of God
3. Taurus Bulba
Story of Light Tour: The Space Between the Notes (Tour Mischief)
4. Leg 1 (Rehearsals/USA)
5. Leg 2 (Europe/Eastern Europe)
6. Leg 3 (Vegas/Netherlands/Russia/Ukraine/Europe)
7. Leg 4 (Australia/NZ/Indonesia/China/S. Korea/Japan/Taiwan/Thailand)
8. Leg 5 (Europe...again)
9. Leg 6 (USA...again)
10. Leg 7 (Mexico/South America/China)
11. Leg 8 (Vegas/Singapore/Malaysia/Israel/Europe/Russia/Ukraine)
12. Leg 9 (USA/St. Barths/Japan/France/Poland)