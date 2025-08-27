“I ended up getting three of them. I just fell in love with them”: Steve Vai on the affordable modeling amp that stole his heart

As time goes on, the modeling amp world claims more and more tube amp converts into its digital realms, and Steve Vai has now explained how he ended up falling in love with his new go-to travel amp.

The virtuoso has been a key champion of Positive Grid’s Spark Mini amps, after releasing a signature model in August 2024. After early conversations with Positive Grid, Vai says a love affair was quickly established.

“Like many companies I end up working with, it started with a product they have that I am interested in,” he says in a new interview with German retailer Thomann.

“Because I'm in this position where companies are interested in working with me, I can make suggestions, I can change it a bit, and they'll do a signature series. So, they had this model, and I ended up getting three of them, because I just fell in love with them.

Positive Grid Spark Mini

“[I’d use them] everywhere: backstage, I’ve had one on the tour bus, in my luggage at the hotel. So, I was using them, and they were just so great, because I've gone through every kind of little guitar amp that has been out there.”

For years, he says, Line 6’s POD modeler – which almost single-handedly helped inspire the djent and thall movements of metal guitar playing – was his go-to. The Spark Mini has seen him switch allegiance.

“They get over-complicated, it's all digital, and then you’ve gotta put the headphones in,” he continues. “You're lucky if it sounds halfway decent, and there's always latency.

Steve Vai on Working With Joe Satriani | Backstage Interview

“I just wanted something I can plug into and play with. The end. And that was that those little Positive Grids were really doing it for me. So then I started thinking, 'Well, what can I do to alter it?'

“Now, I've got to tell you something. I've worked with a lot of companies in the past. I've hawked gear, and I'm not comfortable trying to sell shit. But I'm telling you, man, this is the greatest little thing a guitar player could use. The test is, how do I use it? I want simplicity, and I want it to sound great.”

Vai’s very mini amp packs 10 watts of battery-powered output, and comes with four signature presets. Yet it’s the practicality of the unit that has come up trumps for him.

“If there are people around, I just plug the headphones in, and it sounds just as good. I can go under the hood with an app, and it's like a space station with this thing. The editing possibilities are incredible. It's so useful and it's so simple, I want players to check it out.”

Of course, having a signature amp certainly helps, but it was always going to take a unique modeler to turn his head.

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Visit Positive Grid to check out the Spark Mini.