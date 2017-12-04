Stone Temple Pilots Announce American Tour

(Image credit: Michelle Shiers)

Just a few weeks ago, Stone Temple Pilots announced their return, welcoming new frontman Jeff Gutt into the fold, and premiering a new single, "Meadow."

In that announcement, the band mentioned that they would embark on an American tour in spring 2018. Now, the first details of that tour have been announced, with the band revealing a series of West Coast and Midwest shows. These will be Gutt's—who first performed with the band at a private show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles in November—first public shows with the band. You can see the full announced itinerary below.

The band chose Gutt after an intensive selection process, which involved reviewing 15,000 online submissions, and narrowing them down to 30 singers, every one of whom auditioned with the trio at Studio 606 in Los Angeles.

In September 2016, the four of them started working together and spent the next several months finishing off song ideas and writing new music. "The chemistry was there from the start, and Jeff kept coming up with one great melody after another. We ended up finishing 14 songs, which is the most that Stone Temple Pilots have ever recorded for an album," Kretz said.

The American tour will be in support of an as-yet untitled new album featuring these songs, also set for release in spring 2018. For now though, you can listen to "Meadow," the band's first release with Gutt, below.

For more info, stop by stonetemplepilots.com, and don't forget to read our recent interview with Dean DeLeo on the 25th anniversary of Core.

Stone Temple Pilots: 2018 Tour Dates

March 2 Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon

March 4 San Diego, CA @ Observatory

March 8 Pasadena, CA @ The Rose

March 9 Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

March 10 Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

March 12 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

March 13 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 15 Portland, OR @ Roseland

March 16 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

March 17 Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

April 28 Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

April 29 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

May 20 Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range