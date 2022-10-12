Kim Thayil set to appear alongside Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo at next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock Camp’s next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be dubbed A Whole Lotta Rock and feature appearances from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo and rock drummer Carmine Appice.

The event – set to take place March 16-19, 2023 – is themed around Led Zeppelin’s back catalog and gives guitarists and other musicians the opportunity to jam along with (and pick the brains of) some genuine rockstars.

The LA event will also give participants the chance to perform in two of the Sunset Strip’s most famous/notorious venues, the Whiskey A-Go-Go and The Viper Room.

As is traditional at the rock camps, across the weekend ticket holders will be split into band groups to jam and practice with a selection of pro musician ‘counsellors’ and star guests.

Some of the counsellors signed up for next year’s event include Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra, former Dio/Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice, Mike Kroeger of Nickleback and Madonna/Ministry man Monte Pittman.

‘Campers’ (as the event calls its ticket-holders), will also get the chance to participate in masterclasses and Q&A sessions with the guest stars, before performing onstage for two nights. Thayil will even join each group for a song in the closing performance.

“I had such a great time at Rock Camp in February, and I’m super-excited to be coming back,” said Thayil. “Bring your favorite axe, and let’s jam at Rock Camp!”

For more information, head to Rock Camp’s official site (opens in new tab).