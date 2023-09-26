Jam with legends of Heart, Stone Temple Pilots and AC/DC: Nancy Wilson, Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo confirmed for Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp 2024

There are all kinds of ways you can spend next year’s President’s Day Weekend. You could have a cookout. You could paint the garage. Or you could sign up for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp 2024 and jam with Nancy Wilson of Heart, Dean and Robert DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots, with Chris Slade’s big animal hits keeping time on the drums.

Yes, the lineup for next year’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has been confirmed, and musicians and instrumentalists of all levels are invited to attend what will prove to be a deep dive into the back catalog of Heart, Stone Temple Pilots and AC/DC, with the main attraction of the camp arriving when you jam onstage with these cats in the Viper Room at the legendary Troubadour on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Highway to Hell, Thunderstruck, Crazy On You, Barracuda, Interstate Love Song and Sex Type Thing are among the tracks you’ll be exploring, and the organizers promise that you will improve your skills as a musician – and make some friends for life.

If you’ve seen the documentary on Prime Video about Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp then you’ll know what the deal is: it’s the chance for players to learn from and jam with their heroes in an environment with fellow rock superfans. All are welcome, all abilities catered for, with a musical director calling ahead of the four-day event to find you some bandmates and a suitable rock-star counsellor.

This year’s counsellors include Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath / Dio), James Kottak (Scorpions / Kingdom Come), Joe Vitale (Joe Walsh), Britt Lightning (Vixen) and more. You’ll be given a set to learn, and ahead of the festivities you’ll be put in touch with your bandmates for the event so you can hit the ground running once you arrive in Los Angeles.

Those four days will be spent rehearsing, attending rock star masterclasses, Q&A sessions, live shows and making a whole lot of electric guitar noise with no-one to tell you to turn it down. And, of course, this is Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, not the regional Scrabble bee – there will be an opening night party.

There are various tiered ticket prices, with places reserved for a deposit of $599. All your guitar amps and backline is provided. You even get a video to download of your final night’s performance.

Ticket holders get discounted rates at partner hotels. Finance options are available with the Headline Package priced $5,599 for early birds (before December 10), $5,999 thereafter. There are a number of add-ons, too. See Rock Camp for more details.