Stream Monday’s Live Interview with The Magpie Salute Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with The Magpie Salute.

The interview will take place Monday, November 13, live from the Cutting Room in New York, NY at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The Magpie Salute brings together the reunited guitar team of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford from the Black Crowes and bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) with other dynamic musicians and co-ed singers from around the world. We’ll discuss their self-titled debut album, current tour, and much more! Featuring a long-form interview, short performance, and opportunity for audience questions.

The band will be interviewed by New York Times best-selling author and journalist Alan Paul. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

The stream will appear below once we go live.