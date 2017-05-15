Stream Tonight's Interview with Chris Robinson Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Chris Robinson, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll discuss his upcoming album with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Barefoot In the Head, his career with The Black Crowes, and other insights.

You can live-stream the event below, starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Or, tune in at youtube.com/GuitarWorld.

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood will release their new studio album, Barefoot In The Head, on July 21 via Robinson’s own Silver Arrow Records. It’s the band’s third collection of new material in just two years—following 2016’s respective LP and EP release, Anyway You Love We Know How You Feel and If You Lived Here, You’d Be Home By Now. To go along with the studio work, Robinson and company have just dropped Betty’s Blends, Vol. 3, a 3-LP set of live performances produced by legendary recording engineer and Grateful Dead archivist, Betty Cantor-Jackson.

In addition to the heavy release schedule, The CRB are in the middle of their third year in a row performing over 150 shows, highlighting the fact that Robinson—one of the most revered recording artists of his generation—shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. If anything, he's more prolific than at any other point in his long and storied career.

Find out more at chrisrobinsonbrotherhood.com.