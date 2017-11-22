Stream Tuesday’s Live Interview with Richie Sambora & Orianthi Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Richie Sambora and Orianthi.

The interview will take place Tuesday, November 28, live from the Cutting Room in New York, NY at 6:30 p.m. EST.

The pair has joined forces for a new, genre-spanning musical project under the name RSO that sees these two platinum-selling singer-songwriters and world-class guitarists teaming up as a duo. They recently released a five-track EP called Rise, with more music on the way. The evening features a long-form interview, short performance, and opportunity for audience questions.

RSO will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit rsoofficial.com or backstoryevents.com.

