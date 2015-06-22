Sturgill Simpson Announces Fall Tour

Sturgill Simpson has announced a nationwide U.S. fall tour that will take him to storied venues such as Philadelphia's Tower Theatre and New York's Beacon Theatre.
Simpson is on the road supporting his critically acclaimed 2014 album, Metamodern Sounds In Country Music.
Watch a video of Simpson and his band performing "Living the Dream" on Conan, and check out Simpson's complete tour dates below.
Sturgill Simpson Tour Dates:
- June 23 & 24—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern
- June 26—Dover, DE—Big Barrel Country Music Festival
- June 27—New York, NY—FarmBorough Festival
- July 4—Austin, TX—Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic
- July 6—Austin, TX—Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings
- July 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†
- July 14—Kansas City, MO—Crossroads KC
- July 15—Omaha, NE—Sokol Auditorium
- July 17—Eau Claire, WI—Eaux Claires at Foster Farms
- July 18—Louisville, KY—Forecastle
- July 19—Birmingham, AL—Sloss Music & Arts Festival
- July 24—Cooperstown, NY—Brewery Ommegang*
- July 25—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival
- July 26—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- July 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE*
- July 30—Columbus, OH—The LC Pavillion*
- July 31—Chicago, IL—Metro
- August 1—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza
- August 2—Indianapolis, IN—White River State Park*
- August 14—Gothenburg, Sweden—Way Out West
- August 15—Oslo, Norway—The Oya Festival
- August 18—Edinburgh, U.K.—Liquid Rooms
- August 19—Leeds, U.K.—Brudenell Social Club
- August 20—London, U.K.—Islington Assembly Hall
- August 22—Wales, U.K.—Green Man
- August 24—Groningen, Netherlands—Noorderzon Festival
- August 25—Amsterdam, Neterlands—Paradiso Grote Zaal
- August 27—Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival
- August 29—Helsinki, Finland—Helsinki Festival
- September 6—Fargo, ND—Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre‡
- September 7—St. Paul, MN—Minnesota State Fair – Grandstand‡
- September 12—Maryville, TN—The Shed
- September 13—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
- September 15—Norfolk, VA—NorVa Theatre
- September 16—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater
- September 18—Upper Darby, PA—Tower Theatre
- September 19—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre
- September 23—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre
- September 25—Baltimore, MD—Rams Head Live
- September 25-26—Boston, MA—Boston Calling Festival
- October 2-4—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
- October 9-11—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival
* appearing with Old Crow Medicine Show | † appearing with the Avett Brothers | ‡ appearing with Merle Haggard and Kris Kristofferson