Sturgill Simpson Announces Fall Tour

Sturgill Simpson has announced a nationwide U.S. fall tour that will take him to storied venues such as Philadelphia's Tower Theatre and New York's Beacon Theatre.

Simpson is on the road supporting his critically acclaimed 2014 album, Metamodern Sounds In Country Music.

Watch a video of Simpson and his band performing "Living the Dream" on Conan, and check out Simpson's complete tour dates below.

Sturgill Simpson Tour Dates:

June 23 & 24—Toronto, ON—Horseshoe Tavern

June 26—Dover, DE—Big Barrel Country Music Festival

June 27—New York, NY—FarmBorough Festival

July 4—Austin, TX—Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

July 6—Austin, TX—Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings

July 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre†

July 14—Kansas City, MO—Crossroads KC

July 15—Omaha, NE—Sokol Auditorium

July 17—Eau Claire, WI—Eaux Claires at Foster Farms

July 18—Louisville, KY—Forecastle

July 19—Birmingham, AL—Sloss Music & Arts Festival

July 24—Cooperstown, NY—Brewery Ommegang*

July 25—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

July 26—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

July 29—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE*

July 30—Columbus, OH—The LC Pavillion*

July 31—Chicago, IL—Metro

August 1—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza

August 2—Indianapolis, IN—White River State Park*

August 14—Gothenburg, Sweden—Way Out West

August 15—Oslo, Norway—The Oya Festival

August 18—Edinburgh, U.K.—Liquid Rooms

August 19—Leeds, U.K.—Brudenell Social Club

August 20—London, U.K.—Islington Assembly Hall

August 22—Wales, U.K.—Green Man

August 24—Groningen, Netherlands—Noorderzon Festival

August 25—Amsterdam, Neterlands—Paradiso Grote Zaal

August 27—Tonder, Denmark—Tonder Festival

August 29—Helsinki, Finland—Helsinki Festival

September 6—Fargo, ND—Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre‡

September 7—St. Paul, MN—Minnesota State Fair – Grandstand‡

September 12—Maryville, TN—The Shed

September 13—Asheville, NC—Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 15—Norfolk, VA—NorVa Theatre

September 16—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater

September 18—Upper Darby, PA—Tower Theatre

September 19—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre

September 23—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

September 25—Baltimore, MD—Rams Head Live

September 25-26—Boston, MA—Boston Calling Festival

October 2-4—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 9-11—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

* appearing with Old Crow Medicine Show | † appearing with the Avett Brothers | ‡ appearing with Merle Haggard and Kris Kristofferson