Upsilon Acrux Premiere "Smells Kline" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Upsilon Acrux.

The track, "Smells Kline," is from the band's latest album, Sun Square Dialect, which was released April 14 via New Atlantis Records.

Upsilon Acrux have gone through several incarnations over their 20-year run. Now featuring founder/guitarist Paul Lai, backed by two drummers, another guitarist and a Rhodes piano, the Los Angeles band's intricate compositions are polyrhythmic...and polyunbelievable.

Sun Square Dialect was recorded at Infrasonic Sound (The Jesus Lizard, Death Grips) and the Record Plant (in the room where Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction was recorded, by the way). It was mixed and mastered by Pete Lyman (Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, Xasthur). You can stream the entire album right here.

The "Smells Kline" video was directed by Dylan Louis Pecora.

For more about Upsilon Acrux, follow them on Facebook.