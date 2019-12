A couple years ago, the Generation Axe tour—featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi—kicked off in Seattle.

The tour—which put five former Guitar World cover stars at the same venue at the same time—made its way to Vancouver, BC's Queen Elizabeth Theatre following its first, Seattle stop.

Below, you can check out a highlight from that show; it's a spirited performance of Deep Purple's "Highway Star" by all five guitarists, each of whom plays a solo.