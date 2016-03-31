AC/DC Perform "Fling Thing" and "Rocker" in 1978

Today, our vintage video camera drops in on the Bon Scott-fronted AC/DC in the midst of a high-spirited performance of "Fling Thing" (aka "Bonny") and "Rocker," one of many rowdy T.N.T. tracks.

If nothing else, the video answers the "Boxers or briefs?" question and proves that AC/DC are one hell of a live band.

"We try to do everything with a fresh approach," Angus Young told Guitar World in 1984. "We don't like to leave people dry or have them say, 'These guys have left us and gone off to something else.' That self-indulgent thing. So we try and keep it basic. A lot of people say we work a formula, but we don't. We try a fresh approach all the time.

"I saw Deep Purple live once and I paid money for it and I thought, 'Geez, this is ridiculous.' You just see through all that sort of stuff. I never liked those Deep Purples or those sort of things. I always hated it. I always thought it was a poor man's Led Zeppelin."