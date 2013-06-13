Video: Jane's Addiction Release Trailer for New DVD/CD, 'Live in NYC'

Jane's Addiction have released a video trailer for their new DVD/CD, Live in NYC, which will be released June 25 through Universal Music Enterprises (UMe).

Live in NYC was filmed July 25, 2011, at New York City's Terminal 5.

It features the band — frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Chris Chaney — tearing through a slew of classics, including “Jane Says,” “Whores” and “Up The Beach,” “Ocean Size” and “Mountain Song.”

You can check out the complete track listing below.

Jane’s Addiction: Live in NYC Track Listing: