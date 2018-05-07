Watch Dave Mustaine Play Megadeth's "Symphony of Destruction" with Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Attendees

Last month, the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp brought its second Masters of Metal event to Hollywood, bringing attendees together with legendary guitarists such as Paul Gilbert, Zakk Wylde and Megadeth's Dave Mustaine.

Aside from the chance to learn from some of their favorite musicians, the camp gives attendees the opportunity to kick out the jams with their musical heroes. In the clip above, you can watch campgoers play Megadeth's "Symphony of Destruction" with none other than Dave Mustaine himself.

Aside from Mustaine, the performance also features Bjorn Englen, of Dio Disciples, on bass.

You can hear how the performance measures up with the studio recording of "Symphony of Destruction" below.