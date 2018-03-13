Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp Announces 2018 Events

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp is coming to Chicago, IL June 28-July 1, 2018 with special guests and guitar legends Buddy Guy and Nancy Wilson of Heart.

Attendees of this one-time-only camp will jam with Buddy Guy—the guitarist Keith Richards sites as one of his greatest influences—and perform live at his infamous blues club Legends with the man himself!

Nancy Wilson of Heart will also be a special guest headliner at this camp. Attendees will jam with her on Heart’s greatest hits, such as “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man” or “Barracuda” at the private Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp facility in Chicago!

Also, for metal fans everywhere, Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp is planning another Masters of Metal event with Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Zakk Wylde of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society, and Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big and Racer X.

Masters of Metal II will take place April 19-22, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. Join these legendary shredders, plus 15 incredible touring rockstar counselors—including bass players, guitar players, vocalists and drummers—as attendees live the ultimate metal dream.

Attendees will jam with Mustaine, Wylde and Gilbert at the private Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp facility and then perform live on stage with Wylde at the infamous nightclub, Whisky A Go Go on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Additionally, the new Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp—Ultimate Guitar Experience—is a program designed for players to promote the growth and development of their guitar and musical skill set. Space is limited.

Ultimate Guitar Experience is a rare opportunity for attendees to experience a hands-on approach from well known musical educations who have taught at prestigious schools such as Berklee College of Music and Musicians Institute. Attendees will also participate in master classes with legendary rock stars.

The three day event is available for all upcoming camps! More information is available here.

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp is a non-competitive atmosphere designed for all levels of musicians and music enthusiasts. Participants are placed in bands with like-minded people and skill level to make for an off-the-charts experience.

