Watch David Gilmour Play “Great Gig in the Sky” Live in Pompeii

In 1971, Pink Floyd performed at the amphitheatre in Pompeii, a concert to which no one was invited but which was filmed and recorded for posterity.

Last week, on July 7 and 8, Floyd guitarist David Gilmour made a historic return to the venue, the oldest surviving Roman amphitheatre, performing for a mere 3,000 lucky concertgoers. Currently touring behind his 2015 album, Rattle That Lock, Gilmour has spurned arenas and stadiums for heritage sites, including Rome’s Circus Maximum, amphitheatres in Verona and Nîmes and London’s Royal Albert Hall, in an effort to give his audiences an unforgettable evening of music.

Video from Gilmour’s Pompeii performance has been difficult to come by. We recently shared a video of him performing “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” and “Fat Old Sun,” but it was taken down.

We’re now sharing these newly posted videos of him and his group performing “The Great Gig in the Sky,” from The Dark Side of the Moon. Enjoy it while you can.