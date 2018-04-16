Watch John Petrucci and Friends Invite You to Guitar Universe 2.0

Dreamcatcher Events, Guitar World and Guitar Player magazines are proud to present John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe 2.0. In the clip above, watch Petrucci—along with Tosin Abasi, Guthrie Govan, Tony MacAlpine and Al Di Meola—discuss the upcoming four day summer shred intensive.

Taking place August 6 - 10, 2018 at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, NY, the event will feature the guitarists above—in addition to Rusty Cooley, Andy James, Jason Richardson and Jon Finn—leading one-of-a-kind clinics and workshops. A guitar instruction camp like no other, John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe 2.0 is tailored to players and music-lovers of all ages, levels, interests and tastes.

“We’re going to cover as much as we can in order to make you a better guitarist,” Petrucci says. “We’ll be talking about tone, riffs, gear and developing your chops. I know how to connect with guitarists in this type of atmosphere. I’ve done clinics, master classes and workshops. I know how to get the message across. But I’ve never had such a great forum as this camp. For four days and four nights, campers will benefit from so much great instruction. The great thing is that it’s not a one-off. I went to clinics as a kid and after a few hours, it was over. This camp covers so many musical bases.”

Whether you're a master player, beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, this four day program offers activities and workshops that will benefit you. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings.

Want to join Petrucci and co. this August? Register or find out more at johnpetruccisguitaruniverse.com.