Watch Ritchie Blackmore and Rainbow Perform “Perfect Strangers” in Pro-Shot Video

Ritchie Blackmore has released a video of “Perfect Strangers” from his June 2016 shows with Rainbow in Germany.

The clip comes from Memories in Rock—Live in Germany, a release that captures Blackmore’s long-awaited return to rock after nearly 19 years.

Performing with a new lineup of Rainbow, Blackmore revisited tracks from the classic years of Rainbow and Deep Purple, including “Catch the Rainbow,” “Mistreated,” “Since You Been Gone,” “Black Night,” “Spotlight Kid,” “Smoke on the Water,” “Stargazer,” “Perfect Strangers” and many others.

Memories in Rock—Live in Germany will be released by Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD and digital formats November 18 and can be preordered.

A Deluxe version (DVD, Blu-ray & 2CD in a 48-page hardback photo book) and three-LP version on 180gm vinyl) will be available as an import December 2.