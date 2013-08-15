Whitechapel Premiere "Vicer Exciser" Lyric Video, Launch Guitar World/ESP Guitar Contest

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Whitechapel's new lyric video for "Vicer Exciser." The song is from the band's new re-issue of The Somatic Defilement.

As a bonus, Whitechapel are giving you the chance to win a new ESP guitar signed by the entire band! For more information about the guitar, an ESP EC-10 KIT, visit its page at espguitars.com. To enter Guitar World's Whitechapel/ESP guitar contest, CLICK HERE!

Whitechapel's debut album, The Somatic Defilement, planted the band on an upward trajectory that has carried them to the upper-echelon of modern death metal. Now Whitechapel have taken The Somatic Defilement and placed it in the hands of Audiohammer Studios producer Mark Lewis for a complete re-mix, along with a re-master by Alan Douches.

The results lift The Somatic Defilement to the standards of the band's most recent recordings. Fans can listen and order now at metalblade.com/whitechapel.

For information about Whitechapel's North American tour with GWAR that kicks off in October, check out all the dates below the video!

