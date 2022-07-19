Trivium announce 2022 North American tour

Matt Heafy's been plenty busy with non-Trivium endeavors lately.

Just this year, he released the debut album from his black-metal side project, Ibaraki, and released new signature gear with Epiphone – in the form of the MKH Les Paul Custom Origins Collection – and KHDK Electronics (the In Waves clean boost pedal).

Today though, he announced that he'll be hitting the road with his Trivium brothers once again this fall.

Beginning October 2 with a show in Boise, Idaho, the 'Deadmen and Dragons' tour will take the veteran metal outfit across North America, before concluding with a November 10 gig in Los Angeles. Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis will serve as the openers for the tour's full duration.

(Image credit: Trivium)

"Between the Buried and Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had," Heafy said of his tourmates in a statement. "BTBAM back in 2002 – on the impeccable self titled album – showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog [and] ethereal – at times beautiful – passages of melody.

"Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own."

"We're excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill," added Trivium electric guitar player Corey Beaulieu. "It's been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again."

"Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill," added Trivium's bass guitar player, Paolo Gregoletto.

"I think it's always a testament to a band's sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it – doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it's all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of Rainbow in the Dark, so do not miss their set!"

You can check out the full Deadmen and Dragons tour itinerary below. For tickets and more info, visit Trivium's website (opens in new tab).

Trivium 2022 North American Tour

10/2: Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House + Event Center

10/3: Portland, OR — Roseland

10/4: Vancouver, BC — Vogue

10/6: Calgary, AB — MacHall

10/8: Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings

10/9: St. Paul, MN — MYTH

10/11: Madison, WI — The Sylvee

10/12: Chicago, IL — Radius

10/14: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Hall

10/15: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

10/16: Orlando, FL — House of Blues

10/18: Norfolk, VA — The Norva*

10/19: Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall*

10/21: Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/22: Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

10/23: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

10/25: Toronto, ON — Rebel*

10/26: Montreal, QC — MTELUS

10/28: Boston, MA — House of Blues

10/29: New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

10/30: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

10/31: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

11/2: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

11/4: Houston, TX — House of Blues

11/5: San Antonio, TX — The Aztec Theatre

11/6: Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

11/8: Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

11/9: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

11/10: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern