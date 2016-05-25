The Winery Dogs Premiere "Captain Love" Music Video

(Image credit: Jamel Toppin)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by the Winery Dogs, aka Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy.

The song is from the band's latest album, Hot Streak, which was released in October via Loud & Proud Records.

The clip, which was filmed at the band’s October 29, 2015, show at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Illinois, was directed by Vicente Cordero. You can check it out below, along with the band's current tour dates.

For more about Hot Streak, head here. For more about the Winery Dogs, visit thewinerydogs.com.

THE WINERY DOGS ON TOUR