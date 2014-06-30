Yngwie Malmsteen Chooses Between Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix, Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen —Exclusive Video

Earlier this month, just as his Guitar Gods tour was getting off the ground, Yngwie Malmsteen visited the Guitar World studio in New York City.

Why? To melt some faces, of course!

If you missed our exclusive performance video from his visit, you can check it out RIGHT HERE.

Of course, Malmsteen also submitted himself to a quick-fire Q&A.

In the exclusive Guitar World video below, the guitarist chooses between Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix, Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen — and more. Check it out below.

Stay tuned for more "Malmsteen in motion," courtesy of the GW video crew!