Zakk Wylde Premieres "Lost Prayer" Music Video

(Image credit: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

This past Saturday, January 14, Zakk Wylde turned 50.

He marked the occasion by premiering the music video for "Lost Prayer," a track from his latest album, Book of Shadows II, which was released last year.

You can check out the new clip, which was directed by Justin Reich, below.

Zakk will be hitting the road this week with Zakk Sabbath for three SoCal shows, including an appearance at the Grove of Anaheim January 21. Zakk Sabbath also have been confirmed for a handful of spring and summer festivals. Zakk Sabbath features Wylde, bassist Blasko and drummer Joey Castillo.

Zakk also will participate in the 2017 Experience Hendrix Tour with Billy Cox, Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd for a third straight year. You can check out all the dates below and head here for more info.

Zakk Sabbath

Jan 19 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

Jan 20 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

Jan 21 - The Grove - Anaheim, CA

May 20 - MMR*B*Q - Camden, NJ

2017 Experience Hendrix Tour

Feb 17 - Schnitzer Hall - Portland, OR

Feb 18 - Northern Quest Theater - Airway Heights, WA

Feb 19 - Paramount Theater - Seattle, WA

Feb 20 - Hult Center - Eugene, OR

Feb 22 - Mondavi Center - Davis, CA

Feb 23 - Luther Burbank Center - Santa Rosa, CA

Feb 24 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Feb 25 - Silver Legacy Casino - Reno, NV

Feb 28 - Ikeda Theater - Mesa, AZ

Mar 01 - Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Mar 03 - Fantasy Springs Casino - Indio, CA

Mar 04 - Harrahs Events Center - Valley Center, CA

Mar 06 - Eccles Theatre - Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 07 - Paramount Theater - Denver, CO

Mar 09 - Verizon Theatre - Grand Prairie, TX

Mar 10 - Thalia Mara Hall - Jackson, MS

Mar 11 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

Mar 12 - Majestic Theater - San Antonio, TX

Mar 15 - Saenger Theater - New Orleans, LA

Mar 16 - Orpheum Theater - Memphis, TN

Mar 17 - Hard Rock Casino - Tulsa, OK

Mar 18 - Peabody Opera House - St Louis, MO

Mar 19 - The Palace Theater - Louisville, KY

Mar 21 - Taft Theater - Cincinnati, OH

Mar 22 - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

Mar 23 - Fox Theatre - Detroit, MI

Mar 25 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

Mar 26 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake, MN