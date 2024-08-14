From Stevie Ray Vaughan, to Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen – the cover song is a musical rite of passage for every great player, but it's not without its challenges... here are 6 tips for nailing a cover version

With a cover song, you've already got a head start – the song is already written – but that creates its own limitations. Here is how you can put your own spin on another artist's track

Images of Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eddie Van Halen playing guitar onstage
(Image credit: David Redfern / Clayton Call / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

It would be interesting to read the data on what percentage of guitar players have at one point in their journey not performed a cover of another artist’s song. We’d be shocked if it was not close to 100 per cent.

Name a guitar great and there’s more than likely an iconic cover associated with them. Whether it’s Slash’s take on Knockin’ on Heaven's Door with Guns N' Roses, Eddie Van Halen's re-working of You Really Got Me, Stevie Ray Vaughan's Little Wing or, of course, Jimi Hendrix’s iconic reinterpretation of All Along the Watchtower, the cover has become a rite of passage.

