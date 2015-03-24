Available Now: Guitar One Presents Foo Fighters

Guitar One Presents Foo Fighters is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $9.99.

In 1995, former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl picked up a guitar and buried the past with Foo Fighters and their self-titled debut album. Since then, the Foo Fighters have carved their names in rock and roll history as one of the most successful alternative-rock bands, touting three Grammy wins for Best Rock Album. In 2011, they returned to the studio to make Wasting Light, their seventh album. Guitar One Presents Foo Fighters covers 15 years of interviews and tells the story behind every record. Buy it today for only $9.99!This issue includes: • Dear Guitar Hero: Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett answer readers' questions.

• Absolutely Foobulous: Dave Grohl and Pat Smear talk rock fashion, reminisce about Nirvana and praise the Foo Fighters' 1997 group effort, The Colour and the Shape.

• The Foo Chain: A Foo Fighters axology.

• Smear Campaign: The life and times of punk survivor Pat Smear.

• True Foo: Dave Grohl rejects the glitz of Hollywood and heads home to Virginia to record the Foo Fighters' soul-searching third album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose.

• Man of Steel: Dave Grohl says goodbye to rock and roll and hello to heavy metal with his smashing project, Probot.

• Honor Society: After a two-year binge of side projects and guest performances, Dave Grohl returns to the Foo Fighters fold for the double album In Your Honor.

• Top Flight: Combine Led Zeppelin's blues-inspired riff rock with Nirvana's post-punk aesthetic and the stoner metal sounds of Queens of the Stone Age. What do you get? Them Crooked Vultures, featuring John Paul Jones, Dave Grohl and Josh Homme.

• Fighting Form: Foo Fighters are back in action with a three-guitar lineup and a hard-hitting, bone-crunching album, Wasting Light. Guitar World weighs in with Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear.Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!