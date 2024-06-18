“Dime had wanted to do a solo project for years… There was so much second-guessing and worrying about sounding like Pantera”: Inside the making of Dimebag Darrell’s final album

By
published

When the Abbott brothers’ main band collapsed, Dimebag’s solo record took on new meaning and became Damageplan’s New Found Power. Longtime associate and co-producer Sterling Winfield argues that triumph came out of the tragedies – even though it took fans years to realize it

Damageplan and Sterling Winfield
(Image credit: Sterling Winfield)

February 10, 2024, marked the 20th anniversary of Damageplan’s New Found Power – the only album by brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul Abbott outside of Pantera. It began as Dimebag’s solo album but grew into a band effort when Paul joined on drums, and the siblings brought in vocalist Patrick Lachman and bassist Bob Zilla.

New Found Power was recorded over 18 months at the Abbotts’ Chasin’ Jason studio with help from producer/engineer Sterling Winfield, who had years of experience with Pantera. He’d met the musicians in 1993 and came to know them as colleagues, friends and family – a personal and professional relationship that he describes as “a seamless melding of the two things.

