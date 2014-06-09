Download the July 2014 Issue of Guitar World Now at the Apple Newsstand

The all-new July 2014 issue of Guitar World — including instructional video and audio — is available now at the Apple Newsstand!

You can check it out here.

In the new July issue, we sit down with guitarist and producer Jimmy Page as he prepares to release newly remastered recordings and rarities from Led Zeppelin's vault. Read how Page remasters his band's brilliant catalog and takes the opportunity to open and share their personal archives. Plus, GW explores the numerous package options and formats in which the new Zeppelin remasters are available.

Then, Guitar World features Ace Frehley. The legendary Kiss guitarist is clean, sober, engaged to a pretty blonde and enjoying life- much to the chagrin of some of his former bandmates. He speaks with GW about his healthy attitude, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame debacle and his upcoming solo album, Space Invader.

Later, we ask 26 guitarists — including Kirk Hammett, John Petrucci, Mikael Akerfeldt and Yngwie Malmsteen — to tell us about the album that changed their life and put them on a musical fast track.

Finally, we focus on the history of Taylor Guitars. Forty years ago, Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug built their idea of what an excellent acoustic guitar should be. Today, Taylor Guitars is the definition of excellence for players everywhere.

PLUS: Sean Ono Lennon, Down, the Strypes, Albert Lee and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Led Zeppelin - "How Many More Times"

Ace Frehley - "Rip It Out"

OneRepublic - "Counting Stars"

Avicii - "Hey Brother"

Born of Osiris - "Follow the Signs'"

Head to the Apple Newsstand now!.