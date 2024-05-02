“You have to have your own sound, do it with authority and let it all hang out… If you do that you communicate with your guitar”: Duane Eddy reflects on his signature sound, hanging with Elvis and the story behind his go-to Gretsch

By Matt Parker
( Total Guitar )
published

In this 2018 interview, available online for the first time, Eddy discusses the lessons learned as one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll guitar

Duane Eddy looking at camera and holding his Gretsch
(Image credit: Jesse Wild / Future)

Yesterday (May 1) we got the sad news that electric guitar icon Daune Eddy had passed away. I interviewed Eddy in 2018, the year of his 80th birthday, for Total Guitar and found him to be sharp-minded, genial, and still completely driven by the thought of making music.

That piece has never been published online before, so while I’m sad about the reasons for doing so, I’m pleased to be able to share this collection of Eddy’s instrumental insight, wit and humility that I got to experience in my conversation with a monumental and truly pioneering player. 

