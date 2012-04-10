Exclusive: The Agonist Premiere New Single, "Ideomotor"

Montreal's The Agonist have set a June 5 release date (a day earlier in Europe) for their new album, Prisoners, and we've already got the album's first single for your listening pleasure. You can stream "Ideomotor" below.

The follow-up to 2009's Lullabies For The Dormant Mind marks the band's third full-length release and was produced by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy) and mixed by Tue Madsen (The Haunted, Dark Tranquillity, Suicide Silence).

The band hit the road today with Kittie and will be selling digital download cards at shows, which will net fans an immediate download of "Ideomotor" and a previously limited-edition, EP-only track, "The Escape," as well as the full album on its official release date. You can get the full list of tour dates below the stream.

Prisoners is out June 5 in North America and June 4 in Europe via Century Media.

The Agonist 2012 Tour Dates feat. Kittie