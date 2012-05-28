Exclusive: The Reticent Streaming New Album, 'Le Temps Detruit Tout'

Tomorrow, the third album from North Carolina's The Reticent is set for release on Heaven & Hell Records, and we've been granted the exclusive stream. Listen to Le Temps Detruit Tout below.

Le Temps Detruit Tout — which translates to time destroys everything — is the first album for the Reticent after a brief hiatus following 2008's Amor Mortem Mei Erit.

The album — once again the brainchild of Chris "Mordrid" Hathcock — combines the progressive sounds of Porcupine Tree and modern-day Opeth with moody and macabre overtones that give the music a distinctive noir feel, the strong acoustic presence making it the perfect hangover music for fans of Tool and Neurosis.

As an added bonus, be sure to check out The Reticent's haunting cover of R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion."

If you like what you hear, you can pick up Le Temps Detruit Touthere.