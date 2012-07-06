Trending

Foo Fighters' 'Wasted Light' Songbook Available Now at Guitar World Online Store

The Foo Fighters' Wasting Light songbook is available now from the Guitar World Online Store.

The book, which features note-for-note transcriptions for the Foo Fighters' 2011 release that shot to the top of six Billboard charts, including the coveted Top 200.

The 128-page book features the music for all 11 tracks:

  • "Arlandria"
  • "Back & Forth"
  • "Bridge Burning"
  • "Dear Rosemary"
  • "I Should Have Known"
  • "A Matter of Time"
  • "Miss the Misery"
  • "Rope"
  • "These Days"
  • "Walk"
  • "White Limo"

It's available now for $22.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.