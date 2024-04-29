“I played my guitar in every imaginable way to convey the depth of the game”: 20 of the greatest guitar moments in video games – from Guitar Hero to surprise Joe Satriani soundtracks

The success of a video game can largely be attributed to charming visuals, compelling characters and an engrossing narrative, but there’s another crucial ingredient that can help transform a good game into a great one: music. Specifically, guitar music.

Whether it be through the soulful melancholic tunes of an acoustic guitar or the discordant dissonance of a distorted double-neck, guitars in the digital realm are incredibly versatile.

When done right, they can make games come alive in a way that feels organic and totally unique, be that through a top-notch soundtrack, a tactile controller or a wild guitar/amp combo weapon that can be used to obliterate baddies. The possibilities are endless.

From sublime soundtracks featuring high-profile players to awesome axes that can kill the undead, here are some of the very best guitar moments in video games – presented in no particular order…

1. The Last of Us Part II (2013) – Ellie finds the guitar

Ironically, what makes this guitar moment so special is the silence on either side of it. In this part of the game, protagonist Ellie comes across an acoustic guitar in an abandoned building, and uses it to play A-ha’s Take on Me.

From there, you are allowed to play the guitar at will, strumming your chosen chords using the controller’s touchpad. Here, players can sit with the acoustic, safe from the threat of oncoming zombies. It really touches on why so many people love to play the guitar: it’s an escape.

Taylor even launched a replica of Ellie’s guitar, the 314ce Grand Auditorium, along with a custom graphic GS Mini.

2. Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) – Play the guitar as Johnny Silverhand

Despite its futuristic facade, Cyberpunk tells a human story about characters wrestling between the decisions they make to survive and the type of person they want to be. That, and it’s got its fair share of guitars.

In the game, you get to hop on stage with Samurai – the legendary backstreet rock band formed by Johnny Silverhand. The music is distorted, chunky, and suitably heavy, wholly befitting of the underground dive bar that accommodates the futuristic riff-fest.

Even better, Silverhand is voiced by Keanu Reeves – a keen bass player himself.

3. Brütal Legend (2009) – Cameo fest featuring Jack Black, Lemmy Kilmister, Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne

Brütal Legend is a guitar moment in itself. Built with an utter adoration of the instrument and with the ability to make fun of itself, the game is lead by none other than Jack Black, who is the perfect lead for an experience that is wild, frenetic, and occasionally pretty, erm, brutal.

Notably, Brütal Legend isn’t just a game about playing guitar. Rather, your ‘axe’ is literally both your instrument and a weapon to be wielded. If that isn't metal, we don't know what is.

4. Red Dead Redemption (2010) – Far Away

José González’s Far Away is a beautiful guitar-driven song that is both warm and isolating. It’s one of those tracks that forces you to reflect on the last 10 hours of Red Dead Redemption gameplay, showcasing Rockstar’s storytelling at its strongest.

Though Gonzalez’s melancholic vocals may warp you away, it’s the soulful sounds of the acoustic guitar that truly draw you in. A haunting inclusion that helpfully arrives during a lull in the action.

5. Doom (2016) – Nine-string shooting

Mick Gordon’s iconic soundtrack to Doom is almost as recognizable as the game itself – and that’s partially thanks to the punchy metal guitar that permeates every inch of it, driven primarily by a nine-string guitar.

A reboot of a classic 'First-Person-Shooter', 2016’s Doom had big shoes to fill, but successfully managed to cram them with blood, gore, and top-notch tracks.

What makes this soundtrack work so well isn’t just the catchy riffs and explosive production, but just how addictive it makes the repetitive joy of slaughtering demons truly feel.

6. Guitar Hero (2005) – (Obviously)

A list of the best guitar moments in video games simply wouldn’t be complete without mention of Guitar Hero.

With nothing but a cheap plastic guitar controller, Guitar Hero let you unleash your inner rockstar and jam along to some of the biggest guitar hits of all time. It’s a profoundly influential game that encouraged a generation of players to pick up the instrument.

7. Dead Rising 2 (2010) – Power Guitar

Strictly speaking, this isn’t a single iconic guitar moment. It’s more of a ‘multiple guitar moments whenever you feel like it’ kind of deal.

Dead Rising 2’s Power Guitar – a wild combo weapon made from blending a guitar and an amp – is explosive, extreme, and the best kind of camp, delivering harsh noise that is perhaps a little too harsh for the delicate ears of the undead. One of the best ways to shred zombie faces in gaming lore, period.

8. Metal: Hellsinger (2022) – Metal rhythm shooter

Metal: Hellsinger is an excellent metal rhythm shooter that rewards you with more of a song’s instrumentation as you gun your way through hordes of baddies.

Sure, the pounding drums and gnarly vocals help keep you in time, but the chunky riffs are what really seal the deal. It is a game made with a deep love for iconic heavy guitar riffs – and that's what makes it so great.

9. Animal Crossing (2001) – K.K. Slider

Animal Crossing’s guitar moments are just the right kind of chill, the type of chill that makes you want to pick up an actual acoustic and play along to the pretty little chords emanating from the fingers of K.K. Slider – the game’s guitar-toting musician/dog.

Not only are the tracks great, but Slider is something of a guitar hero in his own right, tackling an array of genres to help soundtrack those late-night play sessions.

10. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010) – Bass battle

The original Scott Pilgrim vs. the World comic is, at least in part, about the love of guitar/bass. It loves ‘bad’ bands and all they stand for, stolen leads and big egos included. It's also fiercely critical of them in a rather fun manner.

The game adopts similar sentiments. The ‘bass battle’ against the evil Todd Ingram perhaps exemplifies this best: after facing off for a Guitar Hero-style duel, you deliver a crushing blow by smashing him over the head with your instrument. Not quite Steve Vai versus Ralph Macchio in Crossroads.

11. Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014) – Bonnie

The silhouette of Bonnie – the terrifying animatronic rabbit from the cult classic Five Nights at Freddy’s – is one of the most iconic poses in modern horror gaming. The fact he’s holding a Flying V makes it even more memorable.

It’s a perfect pairing of a character and an instrument that signifies the era it comes from. Though the scares and atmosphere make the game what it is, its unique pastiche of ‘80s weirdness is one of its most iconic parts – and Bonnie represents this to a tee.

12. Rocksmith (2011) – Play with (almost) any electric guitar

If you started playing actual guitar before trying Guitar Hero, there’s a good chance you used the ‘This is harder than the real thing!’ excuse to hide your embarrassment at failing Barracuda on easy mode.

Fortunately, Rocksmith allows you to figuratively put your money where your mouth is. With this game, you can actually plug your guitar straight into the console to try and play those iconic tunes.

Rocksmith is to guitar what Duolingo is to learning languages – a fun way to keep you playing day after day, even if as we noted in our review, there are more efficient ways to learn.

13. Silent Hill 2 (2001) – Theme of Laura

Theme of Laura is one of Silent Hill 2’s most well-known tracks for a reason. Melancholic yet surprisingly uplifting, it’s the perfect theme for a protagonist that represents both the best and worst parts of our main character, James Sunderland.

Akira Yamaoka’s mix of rock and dark industrial soundscapes is perfectly encapsulated in this wonderful guitar-driven track. You can even imitate it yourself with nothing but a guitar and a looper pedal. Absolutely perfect for a cold dark evening.

14. Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies (2010) – 115

115 – a musical easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops – has an opening guitar riff worthy of inclusion on this list. Intricate and heavy, the hook immediately draws you in, and is only topped by the high-pitched vocals of singer Elena Siegman, who goes from serene to screaming in an instant.

Call of Duty soundtracks are great: they’re irresistibly catchy and suitably thunderous to help you on your way as you blast through thousands of rounds and hundreds of the undead. 115 is a standout addition.

15. Halo 2 (2004) – Steve Vai!

Halo 2 is fondly remembered for its slick gameplay, excellent multiplayer platform, and (perhaps above all else) its killer theme tune, which features the exquisite guitar work of none other than Steve Vai, alongside Nile Rodgers.

It combines the ear-blasting pomposity of an ’80s solo with some slightly more subdued power chords, managing to sound just the right amount of over-the-top. Once you are told he laid down that driven electric guitar, you can never unhear Vai’s notoriously wicked charm all over it.

16. Nascar 06: Total Team Control (2005) – Joe Satriani takes control

From one guitar virtuoso to another, Nascar 06: Total Team Control deployed the unique talents of Joe Satriani, resulting in a soundtrack filled with raucous guitar and tasty riffs. Any of the 42 original pieces Satch contributed to this game could be singled out, but the virtuoso’s collective efforts make the entire package worthy of a mention.

“Making music for the new Nascar game was challenging, exciting, liberating, and fun too!” Satch once said of his involvement. “I played my guitar in every imaginable way to convey the power of the sport and the depth of the game.”

From the dark distorted rhythm guitar of Attitude, to the effect-laden main riff of Speed Natives, Satriani’s additions to Nascar 06 perfectly embody a game that is just about driving fast and feeling cool.

17. No Straight Roads (2020) – Axe-wielding protagonist, MayDay

No Straight Roads – and its axe-wielding protagonist, MayDay – highlights the musical tension between rock guitar and EDM, and successfully showcases how the pair can truly thrive when combined.

Feeling part beat ’em up and part Guitar Hero, this is a game that perfectly demonstrates how hyped-up music can really make you feel. In other words, No Straight Roads helps make a solid case for including electric guitar in modern electronic music.

18. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 (2000) – The ultimate guitar soundtrack

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games are perfect little microcosms of the era they came from. Pick any and, from their clothing choices, sense of humor, and soundtrack, you have a pretty good idea of the year they came out. For both its guitar-driven soundtrack and gameplay, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is perhaps the most iconic in the entire franchise.

With tracks like Rage Against the Machine’s Guerrilla Radio and Bad Religion’s You, it’s a game fixated on a certain pastiche of skating culture without the pretence you might expect, and turned a generation of kids onto heavy music and (you guessed it) guitar.

19. Um Jammer Lammy (1999) – Lammy

Though PaRappa the Rapper (an anthropomorphic rapping dog) gets the spotlight in his own line of video games, Lammy – the recurring quirky left-handed guitarist that was awarded her own spin-off – is just as interesting.

As leader of the fictional rock band MilkCan, Lammy uses her presence on stage to provide guitar to some very catchy songs.

As well as being goofy and fun, Lammy is remarkably relatable: she's a tad nervous and unfocused, but with a guitar in her hands, she's free to fully express herself. Lammy's story is fundamentally a fantasy about the power of rock and roll.

20. Hi-Fi Rush (2023) – Music in the veins

In Hi-Fi Rush, protagonist Chai is an aspiring rockstar who has recently lost the use of his arm in an accident. After signing up as a volunteer for a cybernetic replacement, the operation goes poorly (thanks to the rogue placement of an iPod-like device) and our main character wakes up with music almost literally in his veins.

The game is about the classic punk pastime of fighting authoritarianism, and involves playing with a stylish soundtrack and gorgeously animated visuals.