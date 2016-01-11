Guitar World DVD: Learn '30 Hot Country Licks' in Styles of Brent Mason, Danny Gatton, James Burton and More

A new Guitar World DVD, 30 Hot Country Licks, is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!

Selected from Guitar World's Lick of the Day vault, this collection of tasty country-style guitar licks and lessons is presented by an elite group of seasoned guitar pickers and teachers, including Jerry Donahue, Peter Stroud, Lyle Brewer, Guthrie Govan, Keith Wyatt, Dale Turner, Jimmy Brown, Andy Aledort and others.

Learn how to "chicken pick," play Western swing-style phrases, bend strings, make your guitar "weep" like a pedal steel, and more!

With more than 60 minutes of instruction you'll learn to play in the styles of:

Jerry Donahue

Albert Lee

Brent Mason

Danny Gatton

Merle Travis

James Burton

... and many others!

It's available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.99!