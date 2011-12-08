Guitar World Online Store Sale: 12 Days of Deals

Welcome to the first day of the 12 Days of Christmas sale at the Guitar World Online Store.

Today's deal: A two-for-$20 sale on the Mastering Fretboard Harmony Parts 1 & 2 Combo Pack.

Mastering Fretboard Harmony Parts 1 & 2 is packed with more than six hours of intense music theory and harmonic principles. Instructor Jimmy Brown thoroughly discusses a broad range of harmony-related topics.

Designed for beginning-to-intermediate guitar players, this DVD set will teach you how to generate chords from scales, harmonize scales, play arpeggios and chord inversions, employ voice leading and much more!

The Mastering Fretboard Harmony DVD Series is a Guitar World Online Store EXCLUSIVE.

The Mastering Fretboard Harmony Part 1 and Part 2 DVDs show you:

The Foundation

The Musical Alphabet Up and Down Each String

The Major Scale Harmonized in Thirds on Adjacent Strings

E Major, G Major and the “Friendliest” Major Keys

The Major Scale Harmonized in Root-Position Diatonic Triads

C Major Inversions

Stock Open Chords (a.k.a. “Cowboy Chords”)

The I, IV, and V Chords of a Major Key

Melodic Minor's Most Appealing, Useful Modes

Upper-STructure Harmony: Stacking Thirds

Symmetrical Scales

Pentatonic Chords

And much more!

To order or for more information, including screen shots and a preview video, visit the Guitar World Online Store.