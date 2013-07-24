Hear The Winery Dogs' "Time Machine" and Watch an Exclusive Track-by-Track Video with Mike Portnoy

The Winery Dogs, a new power trio featuring Richie Kotzen (Mr. Big, Poison), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, Niacin) and drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Adrenaline Mob), released their debut self-titled album Tuesday, July 23, via Loud & Proud Records.

Below, you can check out two new exclusive pieces of Winery Dogs content, including our stream of "Time Machine," a track off the new album, and a new "track by track" video featuring Portnoy, who discusses "Damaged," "Six Feet Deeper," "Time Machine" and other tracks from the album.

“It’s very exciting for me to be in a solid rock trio,” Portnoy says. “Stylistically, the bulk of my career has been spent playing progressive music, so this was an opportunity for me to do something that wasn’t prog or metal. It’s more classic rock and, at the end of the day that’s what I grew up with and that’s the biggest influence in my life.”

The Winery Dogs Track Listing:

01. Elevate / 02. Desire / 03. We Are One / 04. I’m No Angel / 05. The Other Side / 06. You Saved Me / 07. Not Hopeless / 08. One More Time / 09. Damaged / 10. Six Feet Deeper / 11. Criminal / 12. The Dying / 13. Regret

Photo: Travis Shinn