“The boutique amp market thrives and exists as it does today largely thanks to Mike Soldano”: From Eddie Van Halen and Steve Vai to Eric Clapton and Mark Knopfler, the Soldano SLO-100 changed the sound of shred and blues alike

The SLO-100 made its bones in the hard-rock and shred scenes and yet found its true calling as the amp of choice for Clapton, Knopfler, et al. What makes it such an enduring, versatile model?

Soldano SL-100 tube amp head
(Image credit: Future / Joseph Branston)

The boutique amp market thrives and exists as it does today largely thanks to the pioneering efforts and success of Mike Soldano.

Before Soldano introduced the legendary SLO-100 Super Lead Overdrive 100-watt head in 1987, the most viable high-gain amp options for hard rock, metal and shred guitarists were mostly limited to either Mesa/Boogie models or a Marshall or Fender amp that was hot-rodded by an amp tech.

Chris Gill
Chris Gill

Chris is the co-author of Eruption - Conversations with Eddie Van Halen. He is a 40-year music industry veteran who started at Boardwalk Entertainment (Joan Jett, Night Ranger) and Roland US before becoming a guitar journalist in 1991. He has interviewed more than 600 artists, written more than 1,400 product reviews and contributed to Jeff Beck’s Beck 01: Hot Rods and Rock & Roll and Eric Clapton’s Six String Stories.