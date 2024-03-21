“I’m happily surprised when I hear solos on the radio. I wish they were more present. To hear a solo longer than 20 seconds in modern music is a rarity”: Meet Kelly Green, the Instagram ‘guitar queen’ who never plays the same solo twice

You might have come across Kelly Green’s infectious energy and bluesy yet lightly shreddy licks through Madam Radar’s records Madam Radar (2020) and Speaks (2022), or on Instagram, where she’s dubbed ‘Kelly Green Guitar Queen.’

The Texas-born guitarist laughs: “I lucked out that Green rhymes with Queen. A few of our fans kept calling me that, and it stuck. I must say, it feels good to be the queen!”

With her love of vintage-inspired Peavey tube amps and off-the-beaten-path Godin guitars, Green’s music is explosive. Her riffs are timeless, rhythms perfectly blended, and her solos are sublimely executed, timed and placed. There’s an inherent feel to her chops that can’t be taught.

Part of that comes from the love for all things six-strings that her father dad imparted. “My father, BeeBe Lee, always had a guitar in his hands,” she says. “I would watch him for hours and was fascinated. And after I was gifted a mahogany Epiphone acoustic, I learned three chords and wanted to spend the rest of my life playing guitar.”

“Watching people like Phil X and Rory Gallagher makes me excited to branch out,” she adds. “They light a fire under me to stretch my musical vocabulary beyond what’s comfortable.”

And even though she’s more likely to serve the song than her whims, that doesn’t mean she’s opposed to letting loose, “I think the song lets you know what’s needed,” she says, before adding: “What guitar player isn’t a little self-indulgent, right?

“What keeps me coming back is there's always something new to learn. And I’m surrounded by incredible players who constantly encourage and motivate me. Shoutout to my dear friends and guitar heroes Dave Scher and Nick James for always pushing me to be a better player.”

How did your band Madam Radar form, and what was your vision?

“We started in 2012 as The Texas K.G.B. [Kelly Green Band] but changed our name in 2019 to find something more fitting for the vision that we collectively had. We’d released two albums under that name, but the music shifted and we became a band. It wasn’t about one front person but the group as a whole.

“We’re a true family band. My brother Kody Lee plays drums, and my husband Jace plays acoustic guitar. My best friend Violet Lea slays the bass guitar, and we all sing and write. My brother and Violet are happily married.

“We’ve had this same lineup for seven years and we’re as tight as ever. The music we’ve been creating feels confident and exciting. We all love each other and get along.

“We work out and play games together when we aren’t performing. Living this life with my favorite people is an honor, and I’m grateful to be in a group with a unified vision and mindset.”

Where does your songwriting inspiration come from?

“Writing is how I process life. I never needed therapy because I’ve always had a pen and a guitar. I’ve had a passion for writing since I was a little kid.

“A few years ago, Violet and I joined a writing group hosted by a fellow Austin musician, Bruce Hughes. Once a week, we get a writing prompt and turn it into a song. It’s been a great way to stay motivated when I’m not feeling inspired. I’ve written some of my favorite songs through that process.”

It was hard to go back and listen to my old songs and solos for a long time, but now it’s charming

Which songs of yours best represent the player you are today?

“A song off our last album, Speaks, called Hands, is a highlight of our live show for me. I get emotional playing it. It’s one of those songs that I just let the music take me.

“I love to improvise. We have certain riffs that are cues, of course, but I never play the same thing the same way. I love the freedom of being in the song and just playing what the heart feels.”

How do you view how you play today versus the past?

“My confidence has changed the most. It was hard to go back and listen to my old songs and solos for a long time, but now it’s charming.

“When I first started trying to be a lead player, I used the same riff in every song, and I worked it frontwards and backward until I felt good enough to try and add something new. Now, when I make a mistake, it doesn’t terrify me. Sometimes I’ll repeat it a few times, and then it’s a theme!”

Your playing is sometimes understated, but you can rip it up when you want to. How do you view guitar solos?

“I’m happily surprised when I hear them on the radio. I wish they were more present. To hear a solo longer than 20 seconds in modern music is a rarity. I grew up listening to bands like Grand Funk Railroad and The Allman Brothers, where the guitar parts were just as important as the lyrics.”

What guitars are you leaning on most currently?

“My main guitar is a Godin Summit Classic SG in matte Green. It was given to me personally by Robert Godin a few years ago, and I will cherish it for life. Godin is such a wonderful company. They have supported our band for the last few years and we’re grateful to them.”

And how about amps?

“My first real amp was a Peavey. I took it on the road and tossed it around every night, and after two years of hard traveling it still sounded great. I’ve tried a ton of other amps, but I always return to my Delta Blues 210 or Classic 50.”

Have you added anything new to your signal chain lately?

“I’m super-pleased with my pedalboard right now. I use a Morley [VAI-2 Steve Vai] Bad Horsie 2 Contour Wah, a Tinsley Audio Sir Henry Uni-Vibe, a Crownover [Chaos] Fuzz Pedal, and I just received a Colfax Recorders Zephyr Overdrive that I’ve been digging. I also love Keeley Electronics. Robert makes some great pedals.”

Hard work, dedication and kindness go a long way. I trust our team with all my heart

When looking for new gear, what catches your eye?

“I usually find gear by trying it through a friend, being in the studio, or my dad passing something cool my way. I’m always down to try something new – switching up your gear or instruments can inspire new ideas.

“I love experimenting with different pedals and amps, especially when we start working on new albums. I recently tried a Moogerfooger [MF107], and it was awesome! I really want one now.

“I’m not really a gearhead, but if I had any advice, it would be not just to buy a name brand because it looks cool. Pick up different guitars and plug them into random amps. You may surprise yourself with what feels good in your own hands.”

Tube amp versus solid state: where do your allegiances lay?

“Give me tubes all day! I love the warm, rich sound.”

What are your short and longterm goals?

“I look forward to releasing new music and traveling even more this year. We’re about to record and film our first live album at Antone's in Austin, Texas. I’m excited about that. Our band is definitely a live band. We’ve recorded some great albums that I’m proud of – but our live energy feels special. We want to capture what keeps our fans returning.

“Our longterm goals are to stay healthy, create authentic music and continue building our community. Hard work, dedication and kindness go a long way. I trust our team with all my heart and I can’t wait to see where the road takes us.”