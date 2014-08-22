Learn Complete History of Martin Guitars in Redesigned, Updated Book

A Martin acoustic guitar is the beloved instrument of millions of fans and famous players worldwide.

Starting with the early days in New York circa 1833, this fabled story comes to life in the long-awaited revision of the seminal Martin History book.

Originally published in 1975, this new edition is completely updated and re-designed by well-known industry experts. Part of a two-book set, The History: Book 1 covers the people, the places, and the stories of an American icon. Richly illustrated, this book covers the story right up to the fifth-generation president Chris Martin IV.

Because the original and revision authors had complete access to authorized archives, this version is the most accurate and detailed reference on the topic. Leading up to the re-vitalization of the 1990s and the remarkable sustenance of its legacy, hundreds of photographs and documents effectively show the people and the guitars that made the company famous.

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $30.