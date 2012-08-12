Learn Songs by Pantera, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath on One DVD

Don't know which in-depth lesson DVD to start off with at the Guitar World Online Store? Get your feet wet with this sampler of 13 Guitar World lesson DVDs, The Best of Guitar World DVD.

The DVD, which is available now for only $9.95, is packed with lessons on essential guitar techniques for metal, rock, thrash and more. You also get transcriptions that will teach you how to play songs by Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Pantera and Black Sabbath.

The Best of Guitar World DVDs contains lessons on:

• Lead Guitar: Learn advanced picking techniques and how to sweep, tap and more in this guitar boot camp.

• Hard Rock and Metal: A primer in everything from thrash and speed metal to death metal and grindcore

• Cool Ideas for Beginners: An easy-to-understand overview of music theory, strumming techniques and bass grooves

Plus, you get complete transcriptions for:

Led Zeppelin, "The Song Remains the Same"

Jimi Hendrix, "Spanish Castle Magic"

Pantera, "Walk"

Black Sabbath, "Sweet Leaf"

Check out this DVD at the Guitar World Online Store -- and watch a sample below.