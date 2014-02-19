March 2014 Guitar World: Eric Clapton's 50 Best Guitar Moments, Duane Allman and the 'Layla' Sessions, Johnny Winter, Mike Bloomfield, Readers Poll Results and More

The all-new March 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new March issue, we celebrate the 50 greatest guitar moments of Eric Clapton's five-decade career — from the Yardbirds to Cream to Derek and the Dominos and beyond. We also take a look at how the Allman Brothers Band were almost torn apart due to Duane Allman sitting in with Clapton for Derek and the Dominos' Layla album sessions in 1970.

Also, as the Allman Brothers prepare for another extended residency at New York's Beacon Theatre, the new release Play All Night serves up tasty morsels from their first stand at the celebrated venue.

Further on, Boston return as Tom Scholz releases Boston's last recordings with singer Brad Delp: Life, Love & Hope, an album 11 years in the making.

Finally, the results of the 2013 Guitar World Readers Poll are revealed. Clapton boogie-shuffles his way into the Guitar World Hall of Fame, Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" nabs MVP and Best Metal Guitarist honors and Joe Satriani reclaims the shred throne!

PLUS: Al Kooper's quest to remind us all that Michael Bloomfield was one of the greatest electric blues guitarists of his time; Blues Power! with Johnny Winter, Lonnie Johnson and Warren Haynes; Of Mice & Men and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Eric Clapton - "I Shot the Sheriff"

John Mayall - "Hideaway"

Avenged Sevenfold - "Hail to the King"

Suicide Silence - "You Only Live Once"

Avicii - "Wake Me Up"

The March 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store!