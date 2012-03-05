March 5, 1967: Jimmy Page Begins Recording His Only Album with The Yardbirds

Although he was in The Yardbirds from 1966 to 1968, Jimmy Page recorded only one studio album with the band, 1967's Little Games.

It was on this day 45 years ago -- March 5, 1966 -- that The Yardbirds began working on that album, which was recorded at De Lane Lea Studios in London.

Although Page was already a well-established session musician in England, Little Games marks his recorded debut as a member of a major British band. The album features examples of his guitar-bowing technique, which can be heard on the tracks "Tinker Tailor Soldier Sailor" and "Glimpses."

Led Zeppelin fans may also recognize the track "White Summer," which would occasionally appear live in Zeppelin sets as part of a medley with "Black Mountain Slide."

Jimmy Page alone could provide a guitar fact of the day, and in fact does just that over at his website, jimmypage.com

The Yardbirds: "Tinker Tailor Soldier Sailor"