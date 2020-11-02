A guide to Martin acoustic guitar body sizes

In a world of sweeping generalizations where “everything tastes like chicken” you might be tempted to say, well, when it comes down to it, an acoustic guitar sounds like an acoustic guitar.

But there’s a lot more to it than that, although maybe not as much as you think. While it’s important to think about body dimensions when selecting an instrument – after all, you need to be comfortable with your guitar – the actual difference in body size and width among the bulk of acoustics out there is only a matter of a couple of inches.

Arguably, it’s true to say that every body size currently on the market is based upon one of CF Martin’s designs and, as such, here’s a thumbnail sketch of what body sizes you can expect to find – and their fundamental tonal fingerprint – when you go shopping.

0

Martin 0-28 (Image credit: Future)

Body length: 19.1 inches/485.8mm

Body width: 13.5 inches/344.4mm

Body depth: 4.06 inches/103.2mm

Originally a 12-fret to the body design and currently in and out of Martin’s catalogue, the 0-size body is the mighty mite of the bunch. Small size doesn’t mean small sound – see the comments from the virtuous knights of our round table, on the pages opposite.

00

Martin 00-28e (Image credit: Future)

Body length: 18.9 inches/479.4mm

Body width: 14.3 inches/363.5mm

Body depth: 4.13 inches/ 104.8mm

Back in 1931, $45 would buy you a Martin 00-18 Grand Concert guitar, whereas the slightly more voluptuous 00-42 would ring up $115 at the till. A favourite body size of Yes guitarist Steve Howe – expect tight, controlled basses and sweet trebles.

OM/000

Martin 000-28 (Image credit: Future)

Body length: 19.3 inches/492.1mm

Body width: 15 inches/381mm

Body depth: 4.1 inches/ 104.8mm

For many the definitive shape, the OM shares its body size with the 000 but has a different scale length: the OM is 25.4 inches (645mm), the 000 is 24.9 inches (632mm). Favoured by fingerstylists for their 1.75-inch (44.5mm) nut width and even sonic temperament.

Dreadnought

Martin D-28 (Image credit: Future)

Body length: 20 inches/508mm

Body width: 15.6 inches/396.9mm

Body depth: 4.8 inches/123.8mm

Known colloquially as the singer-songwriter’s best friend, the dreadnought’s powerful midrange was the perfect accompaniment for players such as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young in the days when stage sound was produced by a static mic. Power and finesse combined.

Martin GP-28E (Image credit: Future)

Body length: 19.7 inches/501.65mm

Body width: 15.7 inches/400mm

Body depth: 4.5 inches/114.3mm

Martin describes the GP-28 as “boom and chime for those who walk the path less travelled”. It packs a punchy bottom-end with “blossoming arpeggios and throaty chords”, making it an alternative battlewagon for those seeking power combined with good looks.

Jumbo

Martin J-40 (Image credit: Future)

Body length: 20.1 inches/511.2mm

Body width: 16 inches/406.4mm

Body depth: 4.8 inches/123.8mm

You’d think that the mighty jumbo would be the brute of the pack but the Gibson J-200 – probably the most popular jumbo size acoustic – is known as ‘The Whispering Giant’, which, roughly translated, means a full-spectrum sound without overbearing power.