“Tom Morello is my idol! The way he approaches guitar in a non-traditional way was really inspiring”: Introducing Glytsh’s Claire Genoud, the London shredder taking “horrible” sounds and turning them into alt-metal bangers

Inspired by Tom Morello and Alexi Laiho, the inventive guitarist in UK duo Glytsh is always looking for weird tones – although her pedalboard is surprisingly straightforward

Claire Genoud with a PRS guitar
(Image credit: Rob Blackman)

Formed in 2022 and with just nine shows under their belts and just six tracks to their name – including a stellar cover of Nine Inch Nails’ Closer – London-based metal duo Glytsh are rapidly making a name for themselves with airplay across the UK’s biggest rock stations.

A large part of their appeal lies in the guitar-mangling sounds of Swiss-born player Claire Genoud. Clearly unafraid to experiment with the more avant-garde presets of the world’s finest multi-FX units, she embellishes her riffs with ring modulation, granular delays, harmonizers and oodles of DigiTech Whammy to add thick textures and freaky tonality to the band’s tunes.

