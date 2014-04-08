'Metal Cats': Hardcore Metal Musicians Pose with Their Cats in New Book

Black leather, spikes and tattoos? Check.

Creepy and/or scary-sounding band name? Check.

Adorable little kitty cat on your shoulder? Check!

Photographer Alexandra Crockett's engaging new photo book, Metal Cats (powerHouse Books), features photo after photo of personalities from the hardcore metal scene — and their adorable kitties.

Crockett photographed the quadrupeds (and their bipedal owners) in and around the dark abodes of metal musicians, fans and promoters.

Bands represented in the book include Black Goat, Thrones, Isis, Lightning Swords of Death, Book of Black Earth, Skarp, Harassor, Akimbo, Aldebaran, Atriarch, Oak, Ghoul, Ludicra, Holy Grail, Xasthur, Cattle Decapitation, Murder Construct, Exhumed, Morbid Angel, Municipal Waste, Skeletonwitch, Gypsyhawk, Nausea, Phobia and Napalm Death.

Best of all, the musicians aren’t merely putting their faces and tattoos behind the cause. They're also hosting a series of benefit concerts that will take place along the West Coast; proceeds from the shows — along with a portion of the book’s proceeds — will benefit no-kill animal shelters at the four cities visited by the benefit shows.

Check out the photo gallery below for 10 pics from the book!

For more information, visit powerhousebooks.com.

To order Metal Cats, which will be published May 6, visit Amazon.com.

Photo: From Metal Cats by Alexandra Crockett, published by powerHouse Books.