November 2013 Guitar World: John Petrucci Returns with a Vengeance, Guthrie Govan, Warren Haynes, Slash, Zakk Wylde and More

The all-new November 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now!

The new issue features Dream Theater and their Lord of the Strings, John Petrucci, who raises the bar for six-string (and sometimes seven-string) fretboard wizardry on the band's new self-titled album. Petrucci also gives us an in-depth look at his new Music Man JP13 signature ax.

The November issue also has the undisputed leader of the jam-band world, Warren Haynes, who performs Grateful Dead live with a symphony orchestra and regroups Gov't Mule for their new star-studded album package, Shout!

We even take a look back at the making of the Grateful Dead's breakthrough album from 1970, Workingman's Dead, on which the San Fran hippies transformed themselves from an uncommercial jam band into one of the most popular acts America has ever seen.

Plus: Guthrie Govan on the latest from his group the Aristocrats; Guitar World's guide to budget acoustics; Slash, Zakk Wylde, Santana, Joan Jett and much more!

Four Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Dream Theater - "The Enemy Inside"

Asking Alexandria - "The Death of Me"

Rolling Stones - "Gimme Shelter"

Jimmy Buffett - "Margaritaville"

