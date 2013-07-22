PreSonus Cuts Prices for StudioLive 16.4.2 and 24.4.2 Mixers

PreSonus has cut the U.S. MAP/street prices for its popular StudioLive 16.4.2 and StudioLive 24.4.2 digital performance and recording mixers.

The StudioLive 16.4.2’s new MAP/street price is $1,799.95—a $200 savings. The StudioLive 24.4.2 is now available for $2,999.95, a $300 drop. These prices apply immediately at all PreSonus dealers in the USA.

StudioLive 16.4.2 and 24.4.2 mixers have always been a great bargain, providing high-quality preamps and converters, extensive signal processing on every channel and bus, plentiful I/O, a built-in FireWire recording interface, and an intuitive tactile mixing surface. They’re bundled with tightly integrated, easy-to-use, state-of-the art software for Mac and Windows, including Capture 2 live-recording software, Studio One Artist 2 digital audio workstation, and Virtual StudioLive bidirectional control/editor/librarian software with Smaart audio analysis and correction.

If that isn’t enough, you can also download powerful, free SL Remote control software for iPad and QMix monitor-mix control software for iPhone/iPod touch from the Apple App Store.

With this recent price reduction, StudioLive 16.4.2 and 24.4.2 digital mixers are a better bargain than ever! Visit your local PreSonus dealer today and find out how StudioLive mixers make mixing and recording better, easier, and more fun.

