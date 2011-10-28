Sale: Buy Any Guitar World DVD and Get the Big Four Posterbook for $5

Guitar World made history in Milan, Italy, on July 6, 2011, by getting Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Slayer’s Kerry King and Anthrax’s Scott Ian to pose for group photos — the first photos ever to feature all the guitarists of thrash metal’s Big Four tour.

The Big Four Poster Book presents eight of those incredible photographs on 16-by-22-inch posters suitable for wall hanging. Below, you'll find a photo gallery of outtakes from that photo session.

Shot by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, these images celebrate five of metal’s greatest guitarists and the thrash metal tour of the century.

Photos: Ross Halfin