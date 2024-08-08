The 5 most famous acoustic guitars of all time – and how Willie Nelson's Trigger, Cobain's Martin D-18E became guitar icons

While many players rely on the bellowing tone of their favorite flat-top, only a small handful become iconic enough to be intrinsically linked to their beloved acoustic guitar of choice. Some artists transcend a mere user of a certain model to become the poster child of a particular guitar, and even the reason we regular Joe's seek out that type of guitar in the first place.

Today, we'll examine the five most famous acoustic guitars of all time and the stories behind them. From country legends to grunge icons and prog rock gods, we're going to take a deep dive into the six strings that have helped shape the music we love.

Now, if you're just starting out on your own acoustic guitar-playing journey, we hope that this piece inspires you. Okay, your basic beginner acoustic guitar is highly unlikely to make it onto this list, but you never know; if you practice enough, maybe a future guitar of yours could end up iconic enough to be thought of as one of the most famous acoustic guitars of all time.

1. Willie Nelson's Martin N-20 "Trigger"

Willie Nelson - Always On My Mind (Live at Farm Aid 2022) - YouTube Watch On

If there was ever one artist synonymous with just one guitar, it would be Willie Nelson and his beloved Martin N-20 that he affectionately calls Trigger. Named after American Western film star Roy Rogers' horse to symbolize the special bond and connection Nelson has with his Martin classical, this guitar is rarely seen out of his hands.

An unusual choice of instrument for a country player, this nylon-strung guitar is a Martin N-20 from 1969. Now, while it was new when Willie acquired it, he had the guitar modified straight away before even leaving the store. This new model was a replacement for Willie's previous love, a Baldwin 800C, which would meet its untimely demise after a drunken gig-goer put his foot through it at a show in Nashville. This guitar featured a PrismaTone pickup at the bridge and a preamp inside. Nelson had become reliant on this system to perform live, so removed it from his broken guitar and added it to his new Martin.

Trigger proudly shows off its scars from 55 years on the road and even has a hole in the top where Nelson's plectrum has bored into the wood from years of strumming. Now, while Willie does have a few replacements in case of emergencies, he is rarely seen playing them and instead opts to pick up his trusted stage companion, which has been by his side for over half a century.

(Image credit: Wyatt McSpadden)

2. Elvis Presley's Sun Sessions '42 Martin D-18

Elvis Presley.... Thats Alright (Mama)- First Release - 1954 - YouTube Watch On

Pretty much any guitar that passed through The King's hands has become iconic, but we'd argue that the most important guitar in his career was the Martin D-18 he used while recording at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis – the very guitar that was used to track classics like That's All Right (Mama), Blue Moon of Kentucky and Good Rockin' Tonight.

Presley purchased the guitar at O.K. Houck's Piano Store in Memphis and traded his smaller Martin 000-18 to partially pay for it. He would then go on to decorate the body of the guitar with adhesive metal letters spelling out his name, letting everyone know that this was his guitar and he was proud of it.

In 2022, the guitar would go up for auction with Gotta Have Rock and Roll and sold for a whopping $1.32 million. The staggering sale price set a new record for a piece of Elvis memorabilia, and it's not hard to understand why; this guitar is a slice of music history and one of the most recognizable acoustic guitars of all time.

(Image credit: Gotta Have Rock and Roll)

3. Kurt Cobain's Martin D-18E

Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World (MTV Unplugged) - YouTube Watch On

When Nirvana took to the stage on November 18, 1993, at Sony Music Studios in New York City for MTV Unplugged, they delivered one of the most celebrated acoustic performances of all time. This stripped-down performance showed the band in a completely new light and spotlighted Cobain's impeccable songwriting and the raw power of his unique voice.

Accompanying Kurt on stage was his equally unique acoustic guitar – a highly modified Martin D-18E. Not only is this model the stuff of folklore because of its connection to the grunge legend, but it's also a rather rare model in its own right, even before Cobain got his hands on it. The D-18E was constructed in 1959 and is the seventh of only 302 models built by Martin, meaning there aren't that many original examples out there in the wild. The vintage Martin was then modded by Cobain, who fitted a Bartolini pickup to the soundhole and converted it to play left-handed.

In 2020, the guitar would go up for sale and shatter records, becoming the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction. The winning bid of $6,010,000 at the Julian's Auctions sale came from Australian businessman and owner of Rode Microphones, Peter Freedman.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

4. John Lennon's Framus Hootenanny 12-string

The Beatles - You've Got To Hide Your Love Away (From Help!) - YouTube Watch On

Just like Elvis Presley, there are a number of guitars played by the late Beatle that have now become iconic, but perhaps the most famous is the Framus Hootenanny 12-string that was used extensively during the band's Help! recording sessions.

The 12-string acoustic also makes several appearances in The Beatle's second feature film of the same name, which was released on August 25, 1965 – most notably in the film's performance of You've Got To Hide Your Love Away.

The legend of this guitar grew when the instrument went missing, with many fans believing it was lost forever. That was until this year, when the famous Framus resurfaced, having been discovered in the attic of a rural family home just outside London, over 50 years after it was last seen.

Of course, as you'd expect, the guitar would go up for sale shortly after it was found, and while it didn't quite reach the dizzying heights of Cobain's D-18E, it did comfortably make it onto the list of the most expensive guitars ever sold with a winning bid of a staggering $2,857,000.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

5. Alex Lifeson's 1976 Gibson Dove acoustic

Closer To The Heart - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps better known for donning a Gibson semi-hollow or a stark white double-neck, the Rush axeman also has a fondness for one of Gibson's most beautiful acoustic guitars, the Dove.

Purchasing the '76 model at the same time as his iconic ES-335TD, "Whitey" and his head-turning EDS-1275, this Gibson square-shouldered dreadnought was used to cut tracks such as Closer to the Heart and other songs from the '77 album A Farewell to Kings. In fact, Lifeson liked the tone of this guitar so much that it would make an appearance on almost every Rush album thereafter.

Like many of the guitars on this list, the stunning vintage Gibson would be auctioned for a colossal some of money, fetching $128,000. The extensive auction included many of the Canadian musician's most prized guitars, and the proceeds were donated to charity.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

