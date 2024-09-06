“We don’t want to use guitar solos as a crutch. You know – ‘after the bridge, solo!’ When I do play a solo, I want it to stand out”: Following mega-tours with Muse and Royal Blood, sister act The Warning are riff rock’s next big success story

From Metallica covers to U.S. network television and a searing third album powered by the creative heat of fuzz and distortion, Daniela and Alejandra Villarreal Vélez are going places fast, and hungry for more

The Warning&#039;s Daniela and Ale Villarreal Velez onstage with a purple PRS guitar and blue bass respectively
(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images))

10 years ago, 14-year-old guitarist-singer Daniela Villarreal Vélez and her two younger sisters, Paulina (drums) and Alejandra (bass), shot a video of them covering Metallica’s Enter Sandman.

Nobody expected anything to come from it, but within weeks, this little hobby band from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, racked up millions of views across the globe. They drew raves from Metallica and were soon appearing on American TV shows.

Joe is a freelance journalist who has, over the past few decades, interviewed hundreds of guitarists for Guitar World, Guitar Player, MusicRadar and Classic Rock. He is also a former editor of Guitar World, contributing writer for Guitar Aficionado and VP of A&R for Island Records. He’s an enthusiastic guitarist, but he’s nowhere near the likes of the people he interviews. Surprisingly, his skills are more suited to the drums. If you need a drummer for your Beatles tribute band, look him up.